Amended Indiana emergency powers bill moves forward

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers want to be able to call themselves into session during a public emergency even if that means a challenge in court.

As of Thursday, this bill no longer bans government from regulating churches during an emergency. That’s going into another bill.

“It’s slightly different language, but it’s certainly the same idea,” explained Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray. “And it says that any executive order coming from the governor would have to treat churches just like any other essential business.”

The new amended version focuses on the creation of a legislative council. It would review emergency governor orders and call the statehouse into session if necessary.

Some law experts question whether that is constitutional since that power is specifically granted to the governor.

“Sometimes you just have a friendly disagreement, and I think that’s what this is right now, it’s a friendly disagreement,” said House Speaker Todd Huston. “We may need to have the courts decide that.”

“We feel fairly comfortable in that step,” said Bray about the constitutionality of the bill.

Legislative leadership doesn’t want to end the current public health emergency order despite proposed resolutions to do so this session. When asked why, Bray cited consequences like the loss of additional snap benefits as the reason.

Democrats in the committee supported the idea of overseeing the governor’s powers but have some lingering concerns with the current bill.

“I appreciate what’s going on in this bill,” said Democratic State Sen. Karen Tallian. “I have some concerns that we still may have to have a real constitutional determination.”

Meanwhile, the governor is expected to announce new COVID-19 related policies on Tuesday.

Huston said lawmakers want more certainty around upcoming events like weddings, festivals and graduations.

“Most specifically around capacity and masks,” said Huston.

This bill would require them to have a say about those things moving forward, and leadership hopes to pass it quickly. The governor could veto without time for lawmakers to decide whether to override it.

“The timing is important,” said Huston.

It passed committee along party lines and heads to the Senate floor next.