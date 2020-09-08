$7 million dedicated for rapid rehousing of Indianapolis’ homeless

INDIANAPOLIS — Utilizing CARES Act funding, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the launch of a $7 million Rapid Rehousing program to provide more stable shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis.

“I look forward to that day when we can celebrate everyone having a shelter,” said Hogsett.

The commitment to provide rental assistance to 500 individuals or families for up to 12 months is a once-in-a-generation attempt to tackle the city’s homeless dilemma with not only housing but wraparound services for those at-risk residents.

“My first reaction, honestly, I just said, ‘Wow!’” said Steve Kerr, vice president of advancement at Wheeler Mission. “I’ve been at Wheeler for 26 years, and I don’t recall anything this substantial.

“I truly believe it’s a game changer.”

Not only is the seven figure commitment unprecedented, so is the $1 million that will be dedicated to supporting residents who need employment, mental health and/or substance abuse assistance.

“Rapid Rehousing provides short-to-medium term rental assistance and supportive services to help people obtain housing quickly while increasing self-sufficiency and supporting housing stability,”

said Chelsea Haring-Cozzi, executive director of the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention and Prevention (CHIP). “It is offered without pre-conditions such as sobriety, employment, income or absence of criminal or eviction history. Rapid Rehousing incorporates three key components: finding landlords, apartments and units, helping to pay for rent for people who get into and maintain housing and connecting people to services including employment for long-term stability.”

Kerr said nearly 100% of the guests at Wheeler Mission experience mental health and/or substance abuse issues.

“It’s so easy to just think about housing alone and putting someone in a house, wishing them well, and so often that just doesn’t work with the critical wraparound services, particularly for those who are dealing with addiction issues, mental health issues, etc., so this is a huge step I believe in the right direction.”

CHIP’s annual survey of homeless persons living without shelter in Indianapolis last January totaled nearly 1,600 individuals, a 1% increase over 2019, but was taken nearly two months before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown crippled Marion County’s economy.

Recent discussions moderated by the Downtown Recovery Committee of Downtown Indy Inc. have highlighted the concerns of residents, visitors, property owners and civic leaders of the more visible presence of the homeless in the Mile Square, where the daily office worker and visitor population has plummeted by more than 80% in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, social unrest protests and rioting that IMPD estimates left more than $5.5 million in property losses as a result.

“The perception of homeless that people have downtown right now is a bit misleading because, frankly, there are just a lot of people who are not coming downtown who normally would be part of our workforce,” said Hogsett. “It has heightened peoples’ perception of our neighbors who find themselves homeless when in reality the numbers aren’t particularly higher than at any other time.”

Kerr agreed.

“There are fewer people downtown which may actually magnify the number of people actually experiencing homelessness that are visible,” he said. “They’ve been there. They’ve not gone away. They have always been there, but perhaps they have been less visible because of the number of people downtown.

“Lets hope this leads to long-term, systemic change.”