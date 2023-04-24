Police: Woman seriously injured after being stabbed by son in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A woman suffered serious injuries Monday after she was stabbed multiple times by her son in a Brownsburg neighborhood, police said.

Kyle A. Braun

The Brownsburg Police Department identified the suspect as 30-year-old Kyle A. Braun.

He is facing preliminary charges of attempted murder and battery by bodily waste on an officer.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police were called to the 1500 block of Midnight Pass in the Summer Ridge subdivision.

BPD said officers arrived to find a 59-year-old woman lying in her front yards with a large kitchen knife protruding from her head as neighbors tended to her. She was alert and able to advise officers that her son had attacked and beaten her in the kitchen of her home, said police. The woman was taken to Eskanazi Hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition.

Scene (Photo By Greg Wilkerson)

Neighbors pointed officers to the direction that Braun fled on foot. Police found Braun in the neighborhood and arrested him. He was treated at a local hospital for wounds to his hand before being booked into the Hendricks County Jail without bond.

BPD noted that the suspect has an active arrest warrant out of Ohio.