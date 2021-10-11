Police Week recognizing fallen officers, including IMPD Officer Breann Leath

INDIANAPOLIS — Two years worth of recognition will go into this year’s National Police Week, after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and delayed from May of this year until this week.

The family of IMPD Officer Breann Leath will be among those traveling to Washington, D.C. to be part of events that will recognize the lives of fallen officers from across the country and their families.

“Here in Indianapolis and in Indiana, we’re blessed,” said Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder. “We have a lot of great support for our families right here but many of these families, this may the first time they’ve even been able to talk to anyone about what they’ve experienced.”

Snyder and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor will also be traveling to Washington, D.C. to take part in Police Week events.

Thursday night, a candle light vigil will be held at the National Mall, with a candle lit for each fall officer.

“You see those candles all the way down the mall of Washington D.C., and it reminds you not just of the sacrifice of our officers, but the lives lived,” Snyder said. “but it also reminds you of all the family members and co-workers and friends from the community, that have been impacted and affected by the tragic loss of life.”

Almost 500 names, including Officer Leath’s, will be read off during the ceremony on the Capitol steps on Saturday.

It is expected to be a longer service than in past years, due to the number of names that will be read off.

Police Week is normally set by Presidential proclamation during the month of May each year.

However, last year events were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and again postponed earlier this year until this week.