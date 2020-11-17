Police warn residents of traffic light outages in Brownsburg

UPDATE: As of 2:07 p.m. Tuesday, the major issue appears to be resolved as Duke Energy is only reporting 9 customers without power.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Police Department (BPD) is warning the public of power outages that are affecting traffic lights in Hendricks County.

On Tuesday around 12:21 p.m., BPD took to social media to advise area Hoosiers to be on the lookout as some traffic lights could be affected.

A spokesperson for Duke Energy told FOX59 around 1:15 p.m. that a guy wire came in contact with a large transmission line that feeds four substations in Hendricks County.

He said when contact was made, the transmission line circuit breaker opened and cut power to all four subs.

“We have been working to re-route power from other sources,” said Duke Energy. “We hope to everyone else back on sometime this afternoon. Initially, about 15,500 customers were affected.”

According to Duke Energy’s Outage Map, 16 active outages and 3,972 customers without power were reported as of 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

