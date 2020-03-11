Police: Video shows Indiana man ‘alter scene’ instead of help son after accidental shooting

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. – An Indiana man was arrested after police say surveillance video shows him “alter the scene” instead of helping his son after he accidentally shot the child.

The investigation began shortly before midnight on March 4 after Avis Wingler Jr., 40, and his 5-year-old son showed up at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour.

Both Wingler and the child were suffering from gunshot wounds to their legs. Wingler was treated and released. His son was transported to Riley Children’s Hospital where he was treated and released.

Police say the shooting occurred at Wingler’s home in Brownstown.

During the investigation, detectives learned Wingler was handling a loaded handgun in his living room with his son nearby. Wingler accidentally fired the gun. A bullet went through his leg and into his son’s leg.

After the shooting, police say surveillance footage from the home showed Wingler altering the scene instead of helping his son.

Wingler then called a relative, and the relative took him and his son to the hospital.

On Tuesday, Wingler was arrested for one felony count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury.

Police transported him to the Jackson County Jail.