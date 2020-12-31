Police urge to leave guns out of NYE celebrations

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has a reminder for the public ahead of people celebrating New Year’s Eve.

The department asks people to not fire weapons into the air as a way to ring in the New Year. The dangerous and illegal action can cause serious injury or death, as well as lead to an arrest.

Every year, IMPD typically responds to several calls involving shots fired on New Year’s Eve.

A bullet fired into the air can reach as high as a mile or greater. According to a release from IMPD, “Smaller caliber ammunition can fall at a rate of 300 feet per second and larger caliber ammunition can fall at a rate of 500 feet per second. A rate of 150 to 170 feet per second can penetrate the human skin, while a velocity of 200 feet per second is sufficient to penetrate the human skull.”

People arrested for firing guns into the air can be charged with criminal recklessness, a felony that can carry a sentence anywhere from six months to two and a half years and a potential fine of $10,000.

If you see or hear someone firing a weapon, IMPD asks you to call 911.