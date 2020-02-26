Police still searching for missing 9-year-old, two days later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Since Monday, investigators have been searching for missing 9-year-old, Kamonnie Bennett.

Police in Lawrence say children disappearing is quite rare. Due to these circumstances, they decided to issue a statewide Silver Alert.

"There's been lots ongoing and investigative tactics and techniques that we're using and trying to utilize every resource,” said Lawrence Police Deputy Chief, Gary Woodruff.

Kamonnie Bennett was last seen in the area of East 56th and Post Road around 4:30 Monday evening. Police tell us he left a building and hasn’t been seen since.

Bennett is about 4' 2", 70 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, light blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

"At this point, his well being is our overriding concern. That is law enforcement's primary concern right now,” said Woodruff.

Our newsroom has gotten multiple calls stating Kamonnie was in the care of the Department of Child Services (DCS) at the time he disappeared. We asked Deputy Chief Woodruff, who says, "there is DCS involvement with this family. To what level - I can't speak on the behalf of DCS."

We decided to reach out to DCS. But the department wouldn’t say if Kamonnie was in their care at the time he disappeared.

Instead, we asked them what’s their protocol when transferring children and if children are ever left unattended in their care. They sent us their protocol on missing and runaway children which did not answer our questions.

"We just want to make sure that anybody with information knows to contact their local law enforcement agency. So we can make sure we get him located and his safety is looked out for. Everything else all the other dynamics that are occurring can be sorted out after that,” said Woodruff.

Again, if you’ve seen Kamonnie, have him or know where he is, call the Lawrence Police Department.