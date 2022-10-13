INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis Metropolitan police officer fired a gun as IMPD responded to a domestic violence case early Thursday morning.

According to Samone Burris, a public information officer with the department, officers were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. to he 5600 block of Sebring Drive after receiving a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they confronted an armed man in a hallway. At that point, at least one officer fired a gun. The armed individual was not shot, Burris said, and officers took him into custody.

Map of area near reported police shooting

The domestic situation involved an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend. The scene is now secure, Burris said, and there was no further threat to residents at the apartment complex.

Police said they didn’t know who called 911 to report the incident. No officers were injured.

The officer who discharged their weapon has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in these types of cases.

Burris said resources are available for those in abusive relationships, including the IMPD Victims Assistance Office at 317-327-3331 and the Indy Champions for Domestic Violence Prevention at 317-210-0866.