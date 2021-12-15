Police shoot, kill man during parking lot confrontation in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Two northern Indiana police officers fatally shot a man early Wednesday during a confrontation in a parking lot as they investigated reports of someone trying to smash a liquor store’s window, police said.

Elkhart Police Department spokeswoman Jessica McBrier said officers were called to the scene about 5:30 a.m. on reports that a person was trying to throw a bicycle through the window of a liquor store.

After arriving, officers saw a man walking through a parking lot and “engaged with the male suspect,” McBrier said. During that confrontation, she said two officers fired their weapons and struck the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

McBrier said the man had a gun, though it is unclear if he fired it during the confrontation.

Police did not immediately release additional details on the confrontation that preceded the shooting, and the man’s name has not been released.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit will investigate the shooting, and the officers who shot the man will be put on paid administrative leave until the outcome of the investigation, McBrier said.

Elkhart is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of South Bend.