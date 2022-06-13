WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Wayne County say a semi driver was hurt after his semi hit a bull in the road overnight Friday.

Wayne County deputies were sent to the area of State Road 1 and Jones Road in Hagerstown to check out an overturned semi after midnight on Friday, June 10.

Investigators learned the 53-year-old driver did not see a black angus bull in the road and hit it, causing his semi and open top grain hauler to overturn into a ditch. Grain was spilled during the crash.

The driver was trapped and sustained a head injury. He had to be taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

The bull did not survive after being hit.

The current condition of the driver is not known.