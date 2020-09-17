Police seek to identify attempted armed robbery suspect in Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Lafayette and West Lafayette are investigating two attempted robberies that happened Friday, September 11.

The West Lafayette Police Department (WLPD) received a report of a robbery at 111 S. River Road around 7:30 p.m., and then the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) received a report of a robbery at 109 S. Beck Lane around 7:41 p.m.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival in both attempted robberies.

Police also believe the same suspect attempted both robberies and then fled the scenes on a moped.

He is described as 30-40 years old, and he was wearing a blue and white plaid, long sleeve shirt and jeans during both robberies.

The suspect was reported to be armed during both robberies and should be considered dangerous, according to LPD/WLPD.

If you have any information in this case, or recognize the person in the security footage images, contact the West Lafayette Police Department at (765) 775-5200, the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME.