INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County law enforcement is seeking assistance from the public to help locate a man wanted for robbery.

An arrest warrant was issued on April 6 for Jeffery Seals on robbery. Seals is five feet eight inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to MyCase, Seals is facing two counts of armed robbery – taking property by force or threatening use of force while armed and intimidation charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Seals is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).