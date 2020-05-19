Police seek public’s help finding 82-year-old Indianapolis man

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are seeking the public’s help in finding 82-year-old John Collignon.

Police say Collignon was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Big Bear Lane driving a 2009 GMC Canyon pick-up truck with an Indiana license plate that reads “VMI720.” It is believed he was headed to the post office in the 1700 block of Edgewood Avenue.

Collignon is described as standing 5’9″ tall, weighs about 170 lbs, has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

The 82-year-old suffers from a medical condition which may lead to disorientation and confusion, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information should contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).