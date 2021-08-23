Police seek public’s help finding 73-year-old man last seen in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police seek the public’s help in finding a missing 73-year-old man last seen downtown.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says that Joseph Martin Alston Jr. was last seen at 3:50 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of E. Ohio Street. He was wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

He is described as standing 5’4″ tall, weighs about 135 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes.

Police added that Alston Jr. has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

