Police seek information after Shelbyville bank robbed by man wearing disguise

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — The Shelbyville Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for information on a man who allegedly robbed a Fifth-Third Bank Monday.

Police said around 9:45 a.m. on August 31, officers responded to a hold-up alarm at the bank on N. Harrison Street.

SPD said units arrived quickly, found a bank robbery had taken place and discovered the suspect had fled the scene.

Investigators with the SPD Criminal Investigations Division described the male suspect as wearing glasses, gray long-haired wig, white medical mask, blue latex gloves, faded blue jeans, black tennis shoes and dark-colored long sleeve sweat-shirt.

According to police, a weapon was not displayed, no one was harmed during the incident and SPD does not believe the public is in danger at this time.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area of the Fifth-Third Bank, or anyone that may have seen this suspect, is urged to call Detective Jason Brown or Deputy Chief Shawn Bennett at 317.392.5118.