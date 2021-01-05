Police seek identity of suspect in Christmas Day killing

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) released video Tuesday of a man they believe is a suspect in a Christmas Day homicide.

As previously reported, Sherman Skipper Jr. was killed at the Motor 8 Inn at 3731 N. Shadeland.

Skipper was found stabbed to death inside one of the first-floor rooms on December 25, 2020.

Homicide detectives are asking the public to help identify the suspect seen in the provided video.

IMPD said the homicide happened between 1 and 5 a.m. at the Motor 8 Inn.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or IMPD homicide at 317-327-3475.

Suspect in Christmas Day stabbing death (surveillance images provided by IMPD)