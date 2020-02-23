Police seek help finding missing 16-year-old from Avon

AVON, Ind.– A 16-year-old was reported missing from Hendricks County late Saturday night.

The Avon Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Patrick Day.

Patrick is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with blue jeans, a white Aeropostale jacket and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.