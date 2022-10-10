WESTFIELD, Ind. — Police in Westfield are asking for the public’s help finding two missing teenagers.

Moises Landaverde, 16, and Joshua Chavarria, 15, were last seen sometime between the evening of October 7 and the afternoon of October 8.

Moises Landaverde and Joshua Chavarria (Left to right)

Police believe the two left their homes on foot and are together.

Moises Landaverde is 5’8″ and 130 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, ripped black jeans, and white and purple Jordan sneakers.

Joshua Chavarria is 5’2″ and 140 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. Police did not have a clothing description but say he is carrying a navy blue Adidas backpack.

Anyone with information on the two can contact Westfield police at 317-773-1300.