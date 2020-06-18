Police search for vehicle involved in reckless driving accident near Edinburgh

JOHNSON COUNTY, IN- A bent and damaged guardrail is what’s left of a deadly accident on I-65 near Edinburgh, which police say was caused by a reckless driver who didn’t stop.

“The victim from what I saw did nothing wrong,” said witness Andrew Heister. “He just got cut off, and it’s sad to say he’ll never walk another day on this life.”

Heister was on his way home from work when he says a white Chevy Cobalt with an Illinois or Kentucky license plate came up behind him, weaving in and out of traffic.

“This white car came out of my rear-view mirror and came up and cut me off, and I thought oh my goodness, this is not good,” Heister said.

Moments later he saw that car cut off a pickup truck driven by a 72-year-old man from Nashville, In. The truck ended up turning sideways, crashing into the guardrail at more than 70mph.

“I started performing CPR and about 10 minutes later cops showed up,” Heister said. “The cops took over doing the CPR then the IED got there but unfortunately it was too late.”

Now police are searching for that driver. They’re hoping anybody driving on I-65 between Indianapolis and Columbus Indiana yesterday evening that has dashcam video caught an image of this white Chevy.

“If we can find footage of the white Chevrolet Cobalt that we believe was involved, then hopefully we can establish a timeline of events,” said Sgt. John Perrine with the Indiana State Police.

Police say they’ve already heard from trucking companies willing to hand over their footage, and Heister is hoping that evidence might help get this reckless driver off the streets.

“One day I hope he comes to realize the amount of pain and suffering he’s going to endure, but also the family of the victim that’s passed away,” Heister said. “It’s heart-wrenching to see this family broken to pieces because of some idiot driver.”