Police searching for runaway McCordsville teenager

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind.– The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway juvenile.

Da’twan Reeves, 17, left his home in McCordsville around 3 a.m. on March 9. His last known location was near 38th and Arlington in Indianapolis. Police say he may be attempting to leave the state.

He’s described as 5’3″ tall, around 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green zip-up Nike hoodie, surgical mask and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Christie McFarland at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 317-477-1199.