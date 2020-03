PERRYSVILLE, Ind. — The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a 50-year-old woman from Perrysville.

Vickie S. Kendrick-Hughs was last seen at her home in the afternoon on Wednesday, March 11.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kendrick-Hughs is asked to call police or contact the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office at 765-492-3737.