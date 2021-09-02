Police searching for missing Rushville man; Silver Alert declared

Jerry Stark

RUSHVILLE, Ind.– A statewide Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Rush County man.

Jerry Stark, 79, was last seen on Sept. 1, 2021 at 11:16 a.m. He’s missing from Rushville, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger. He may require medical assistance.

He’s described as 5’11” tall, 208 pounds with brown/bald hair and blue eyes, He was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, green shorts and blue Sketchers tennis shoes.

Police say he may be driving a silver 2010 Chevrolet Silverado truck with a black camper shell and Indiana license plate TK696MIE.

Anyone with information about Stark’s whereabouts is asked to call the Rush County Sheriff’s Department at 765-932-2931 or call 911.

