Police searching for missing Indianapolis man

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis police are searching for a missing man.

Timmy Casteal 53, was last seen on Oct. 11 leaving his residence in the 2000 block of East 27th Street. He’s described as 6’1″, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he’s not received his medicine for three days and may have seizures or pass out.

According to IMPD, Casteal has been living with his sister and brother and law due to health challenges. He told his sister that he didn’t want the grandkids to see him die and he walked out.

Due to his health restrictions, his sister claims that he couldn’t walk far, he does not ride the bus, nor does he drive a vehicle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.