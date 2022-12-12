ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are looking for a man they say ordered employees of a tobacco store to the ground before he stole lottery tickets.

The Anderson Police Department said the robbery happened at Low Bob’s Tobacco on Cross Street on November 28. Witnesses say a man wearing a black winter coat, black pants, black shoes, and a skull mask entered the business and ordered employees to the ground.

Police say the man broke into the lottery scratch-off ticket box and stole lottery tickets. Later that day, the tickets were paid out at a store in Muncie, Indiana.

Police were able to get surveillance photos of the man at the Anderson store and the person who claimed the illicit winnings. They hope someone will recognize the suspects and come forward with information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matt Jarrett at 765-648-6750, or you can report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.