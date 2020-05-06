IMPD searching for 14-year-old girl missing since April 26

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking for help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Mia Ellington was last seen on April 26 in the 4900 block of Gamble Road, police say.

She’s described as 5’4″ tall, 98 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. IMPD says she’s believed to be in danger and may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information about Ellington is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers can be submitted anonymously.