INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a truck was stolen with a child inside.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the theft happened at 3402 North Emerson Avenue around 10:20 a.m. A 2006 red Nissan pick-up truck was taken with a 2-year-old child in the back seat.

Police say a person called 911 after seeing a truck matching the description dropping off the child in the 2600 block of North High School Road. The child is ok.

Police continue to search for the truck. It has Indiana plate TSM709.

Police have a photo of a person of interest in the case. They are asking anyone with information about her identity to contact 327-6160.