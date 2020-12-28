Police search for suspects in carjacking on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a carjacking that left one woman shot in the arm.

Around 11:30 Sunday night, police were called for a report of a person shot near 21st Street and Arlington on the northeast side.

They found a woman who had been shot in the arm. She told officers she was the victim of an armed carjacking.

Investigators later found a car matching the description of the woman’s vehicle. They were led on a chase after the driver refused to pull over. Officers used stop sticks to disable the car in the area of 31st Street and Olney.

Several men in the car then reportedly got out and ran from officers. Police deployed drones to search the area and try to find the suspects.

“If anybody in the area of 3100 Olney [or] Sherman [or] Keystone, does have somebody traveling through their backyard or somebody running around…please notify police,” said IMPD Capt. Larry Wheeler.

The search for the suspect is ongoing.