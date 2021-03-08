Police search for runaway Seymour teenager

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Police in Seymour are searching for a runaway teenager.

The Seymour Police Department says 15-year-old Kylee Hileman ran away from her home near the 800 block of South Pine Street overnight. She may have been spotted at Karma Vape shop in Columbus Sunday night, said the police department.

SPD describes Hileman as standing 5’3″ tall, weighs about 220 lbs, has brown, shoulder length hair and green eyes.

Police say her runaway appears to have been premeditated, and Hileman may be with a juvenile male. She is not believed to be in immediate danger at this time.

Anyone who sees Hileman or has information about her location is asked to call SPD at 522-1234 and reference case number 21-S02374.