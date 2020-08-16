Police search for missing child last seen with mother’s ex-girlfriend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Missing Persons Detectives are asking for help locating a missing 5-year-old.

Aamir Washington is 3 feet tall, weighs approximately 45 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Saturday, August 15 wearing a black Nike t-shirt and red Nike shorts.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Aamir is believed to be with his mother’s ex-girlfriend Lequisha Green. Green has no custodial rights to Aamir.

Lequisha Green was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans and is believed to be driving a 2000 model black, four-door SUV.

Anyone with information on Aamir’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.