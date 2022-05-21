HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 64-year-old man out of Hartford City.

The Hartford City Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Richard Godschalk, who is described as a 64-year-old white male. Police said he is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 165 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes

Godschalk was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans and he was driving a white and grey 2000 Ford Econoline van with Indiana license plate number SGJ938.

He is missing from Hartford City, which is 80 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen at noon on Thursday. Police said Godschalk is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Richard Godschalk is being asked to contact the Hartford City Police Department at (765) 348-0930 or 911.