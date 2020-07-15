Police search for 4-year-old boy last seen on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public for their help with finding a 4-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s west side.
Donte Wright, 4, was last seen on Tuesday, July 14 around 9 p.m.
IMPD says his father, Edrick Young, gave Wright to a white man named Chad Robinnette to watch him.
Young is now unable to make contact with Robinnette.
Robinnette drives a four-door dark-colored Buick. No other information is available on the car.
IMPD says it is unknown if the child is in danger.