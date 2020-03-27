Police say pursuit ends with K-9 unit tracking naked, intoxicated man

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a Chicago man on multiple charges including operating while intoxicates and violating a local travel advisory early Friday morning.

According to ISP, officers responded to a report of reckless driving north on I-65 near the 157 mile marker in Clinton County around 1:10 a.m.

The vehicle was reported to be driving around 40 mph, swerving from lane to lane, and driving without headlights.

Police located the suspected vehicle, a silver Honda Accord, as it exited the 158 Exit for SR 28.

ISP said, the Honda rolled through the stop sign at SR 28 and almost struck a semi truck as police approached the vehicle.

As police attempted a traffic stop, the Honda sped away and a pursuit followed which lead police from Clinton County to Tippecanoe County and back to Clinton.

Police said the Honda tried to drive through a field and became stuck. The driver then left the vehicle and fled the scene, leaving a show stuck behind in the mud.

A K-9 unit arrived at the scene around 2:20 a.m. and tracked the suspected driver, who was found laying naked a short distance from the Honda.

Francis Joseph, 26, of Chicago, was arrested and taken to the Clinton County Jail.

Joseph’s clothes were found in the field, but he did not give police a reason that he took them off.

He faces charges including resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, and violation of a local travel advisory.

Clinton County is currently under an Orange Travel Advisory, meaning conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.