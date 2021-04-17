Police say assault rifles used in FedEx mass shooting were legally purchased

Police stand near the scene where multiple people were shot at the FedEx Ground facility early Friday morning, April 16, 2021, in Indianapolis. A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before apparently taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said, in the latest in a spate of mass shootings in the United States after a relative lull during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed on Saturday that two assault rifles used in Thursday’s mass shooting were purchased legally by the shooter in 2020.

According to police, during the shooting at FedEx Ground-Plainfield Operation Center, suspect Brandon Hole was witnessed using two assault rifles in the shooting that left eight people dead and several others injured.

Both rifles were found on Hole after he was discovered deceased in the business from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms conducted a trace on these two firearms and learned both were purchased legally by Hole in July and September of 2020.

On Saturday, several vigils took place across Indianapolis in memory of the victims who lost their lives in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).