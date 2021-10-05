Police responds to second deadly shooting within half an hour on Indy’s east side

The scene of the deadly shooting near 13th and Denny streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding to a deadly shooting on Indy’s east side that occurred only a half-hour after a double shooting claimed two lives on Shadeland.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, this second shooting occurred around 10:55 p.m. at 13th Street and Denny Street, in an area just north of the intersection of 10th and Sherman.

Police said officers arrived on scene and found a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.

