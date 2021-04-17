Police respond to shots fired at Beech Grove Walmart

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police are on the scene reports of shots fired at a Walmart in Beech Grove Saturday afternoon.

The call came in just after 4 p.m. of shots fired at the Walmart located at 4650 S. Emerson Avenue. The Beech Grove police department says an off-duty IMPD officer working security at Walmart was in the process of arresting a shoplifter. While handcuffing the suspect, the suspect was able to pull a gun.

Another shopper, seeing this, also pulled a gun and fired three shots. There are no reported injuries at this time.

The suspect is in custody as of the time of this report.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.