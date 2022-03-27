GREENFIELD, Ind. — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Greenfield, Ind. that sent another person to the hospital, according to the Greenfield Police Department.

The crash occurred around 7:03 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 9 and McClarnon Drive in Greenfield, a GPD police report said. Prior to the crash, Henry County Sheriff’s deputies were in a pursuit of the motorcycle.

According to the Henry County Sheriff, deputies located Spencer Goodwin, 27, Spiceland, Ind., operating a red and white motorcycle around 6:50 p.m. Sunday near the Flying J Truck Stop in Spiceland. Goodwin, who had an active level 5 felony warrant out of Henry County, allegedly began fleeing deputies when they attempted to stop him.

After being alerted that the pursuit may enter Greenfield, GPD officers began making plans to stop traffic at State Street and New Road, however Goodwin allegedly turned southbound onto State Street. Police said he continued south down State Street at a high rate of speed and ran a red light, eventually crashing into a vehicle traveling eastbound on McClarnon Drive.

Goodwin died on impact, police said. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to an Indianapolis hospital and police said their condition is unknown as of 9 p.m.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, roads surrounding the incident were closed for police investigation, a tweet said. Police are asking that motorists use Broadway Street or Melody Lane as an alternate route.