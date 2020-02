INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating the shooting death of an employee at a Marathon gas station on Indy’s near north side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to the 700 block of E. 30th Street around 10:50 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When police arrive, they located an adult who appeared to have been shot. The victim was declared dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives responded and immediately began canvassing the area for witnesses.