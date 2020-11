INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deradly shooting on the city’s east side.

Police said the shooting happened Wednesday around 2:22 p.m. on the 300 block of N. Colorado Avenue.

IMPD said officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside a home. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where he died.

Homicide investigators responded and are currently canvassing the area for witnesses..

This is a developing story and will be updated