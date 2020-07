INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:20 p.m. in the area of 2600 N Harding Street.

Police confirmed the shooting victim had died from their injuries.

At this time, no other information has been released as police continue to investigate the incidient.

This story will be updated once more information is released.