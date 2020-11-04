Police respond to deadly shooting on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s northwest side.

IMPD said Pike Township Fire Department responded to a report of a person down on the 4200 block of Majestic Lane around 10 a.m.

IMPD officers found a man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and homicide detectives are investigating.

Officials believe the shooting happened outside a residence, but it is currently unclear what provoked it.