Police respond to deadly crash on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a crash left a pedestrian dead Friday night.

The IMPD said officers responded to the area of East Troy Street and South Keystone Avenue around 9:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle vs pedestrian crash.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with officers. Police say the intersection will be closed until they finish the investigation and clean up the scene.

Police continue to investigate as of the time of this report. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn new information.