Police respond after officer shot on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a residence on Indy’s northeast side after an officer was shot Wednesday evening.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 7500 block of Bayview Club Drive around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. This is near the intersection of Shadeland Avenue and East 75th Street.

The officer was awake and breathing when crews arrived. The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The officer was in a stable condition.

IMPD does not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community. The department said this will be an active scene for several hours as detectives investigate.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.