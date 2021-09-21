2 people in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s east side

The scene of the shooting on Mayfield Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding to a shooting on Indy’s east side that has left two people critically injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Mayfield Drive, not far from the intersections of 38th and Mitthoeffer.

Police confirmed that two victims have been injured as a result of the shooting. Both were listed as being in critical condition.

This investigation is still active and ongoing and no further information has been released.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.