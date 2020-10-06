Police release video update of Carmel officer-involved shooting

Warning: Video contains graphic content

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department (CPD) released a video update Tuesday on the events surrounding an officer-involved shooting on July 27 near the intersection of Hazel Dell Parkway and Cherry Creek Boulevard.

As previously reported, the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation involving the suspect Julio Cesar Virula, 26, his girlfriend Taylor Leigh Cox, 28, and Cox’s mother, 66.

The police investigation determined Virula shot and killed Cox and wounded Cox’s mother.

In the video update explained by CPD Lt. James Semester, there was a 911 call in the early morning before the shooting requesting a welfare check on Cox. Police had responded, but she was not at the address.

The new details released by CPD show a 911 call later received that morning from Cox’s mother reporting that Virula had threatened suicide and was armed with a gun. Police said Cox and her mother were outside, Virula took the phone, shot Cox multiple times and her mother twice.

Police said Cox’s mother fled the area, and Virula shot Cox several more times at close range, killing her. Because the phone line was left open, excerpts of the call including gunshots can be heard in the video. Cox can be heard telling Virula, “don’t shoot my mom,” and Virula responding with, “your mom called the cops, I told her not to.”

Additional 911 calls came in reporting gunshots and Cox’s wounded mother running in the neighborhood as officers were responding. When police arrived, officers found two victims with gunshots wounds.

Several other 911 callers from neighboring properties reported seeing Virula hiding in tall grass near a retention pond. Callers described Virula, including his clothing and that he was carrying a gun and had hid it in his pants.

In the video update, Lt. Semester said officer Shane VanNatter found Virula nearby. As officer VanNatter closed in, Virula pulled a gun from his pants and turned towards him. VanNatter ordered to Virula to drop the gun, but he did not comply. VanNatter then shot Virula, ending the threat, according to Lt. Semester.

CPD said the officer and Virula were both moving at the time of the shooting. Police also reported the officer’s body camera fell as he was running, but audio of the incident is heard.

The video update shows the available body camera footage, a graphic of the officers movements and includes audio of VanNatter telling Virula to drop his gun.

Lt. Semester said Virula was pronounced dead at the scene, and neither officer VanNatter nor any bystanders injured in the incident. Semester also reported that investigators determined that Virula had reloaded his gun after Cox, “a clear indication that Mr Virula intended to inflict more harm on others, the extent of which we will never know.”

CPD is working with a body camera provider to get a more “robust mounting system.”

CPD Chief Jim Barlow said the internal investigation found officer VanNatter acted within department policy.

“While we hope we never have to use deadly force, it is sometimes necessary Officer VanNatter quick and decisive actions undoubtedly saved lives,” said Barlow.