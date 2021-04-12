Police release video summarizing January officer-involved shooting on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Monday released a critical incident video that summarizes an officer-involved shooting that took place January 30 on the city’s west side.

The video, which has been posted to IMPD’s YouTube page, is meant as a community briefing and is designed to give an overview of the incident. It includes relevant video and 911 recordings.

IMPD warns that the video contains graphic images and language. Viewer discretion is advised.

According to IMPD, the incident began as a traffic stop in the 5100 block of W. Washington Street at around 2 a.m.

Police say officers attempted to pull over a Chevy Impala as it turned into a fast food parking lot. The car stopped in a connecting grocery store parking lot, and a passenger inside the car — identified as 31-year-old Denny Mattingly –took off on foot.

With an officer close behind, Mattingly fired a handgun into the air as he ran behind an auto parts store, according to IMPD. The officer then shot Mattingly behind the auto parts store.

IMPD says Mattingly was taken to a hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the torso. No officers were injured during the incident.

Police say officers found narcotics in Mattingly’s coat pockets, and testing revealed the narcotics to be methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Mattingly was arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, residential entry and resisting law enforcement. On February 4, he was charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, two counts of possession of a narcotic drug and resisting law enforcement. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final decision on charges.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident. A separate, internal investigation is being conducted by the IMPD Internal Affairs Unit to ensure compliance with departmental policy.