Police release photos of suspect vehicles after break-in at Franklin Township Little League garage

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis police are searching for a suspect after the Franklin Township Little League garage was broken into.

The incident occurred sometime between June 26-28 in the 4000 block of South Brazil Avenue, on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The suspects reportedly took a 60″ Gravely zero-turn lawnmower, an air compressor, a generator and a 2017 black carry-on utility trailer.

Police released photos of a possible suspect and suspect vehicles. The vehicles are believed to be an early 2000-era Ford F150, black with a silver stripe, and a newer, silver Chrysler or Dodge minivan with rear tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the vehicles or suspect should call Detective Prendergast at 317-327-6352. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477).







