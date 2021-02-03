Police reform study targets IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Last spring’s social injustice movement, and the protests and the riots that followed in its wake in downtown Indianapolis, hastened the pace of police reform inside IMPD.

Now, the Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee is in receipt of a police reform report that draws on national best practices that may be applicable here.

The study, “Police Reform: Equal Treatment of Black Americans,” is the result of research conducted by GIPC’s Structural Reform Team that included input from stakeholders, legal scholars and community and corporate leaders.

“In the wake of the George Floyd murder last year in Minneapolis, I think there was an awakening to the hardships faced by black people in encounters with police over a long period of time,” said one of the authors, John Gaidoo, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel for Cummins, Inc., who indicated the team’s goal was to, “see if we can come up with common sense police reform that will benefit both the police and the community, make police safer and make their jobs more manageable and also, obviously, to protect the community and assure that policing practices are consistent with everyone’s best interests.”

The study makes ten principal recommendations in the areas of accountability, transparency, community policing, national standards and strategic fund allocation.

“One example may be to hire more mental health counselors,” said Gaidoo. “If there were funds that could be reallocated, or allocated, to increase the number of mental health professionals, for example, who would be at the police’s disposal when dispatching to a crime scene, or just the scene of an event, that might be helpful and may save lives.”

The study also calls for reform of IMPD’s Use of Force policies, which it found “inadequate”, emphasizing the “Guardian” vs. “Warrior” mindset among officers, directing detectives to participate in coaching of parolees alongside Indiana Department of Correction parole officers, enhancing civilian oversight and increasing diversity in hiring, some actions that Metro Police has already undertaken.

“We would always like more de-escalation, more specifics as to when force should be used, we would always like when those things are to be spelled out clearly and maybe more clearly than they are today,” said Gaidoo. “There are some things that IMPD has done that are great steps in the right direction and where that’s happening, we applaud it.”

The study recommends GIPC oppose Senate Bill 168, introduced by Senator Jack Sandlin, a republican from Indianapolis and former IPD deputy chief, which would seek to turn control of IMPD over to a five-member state-dominated commission in 2023.

The report also recommends tightening up Indiana’s Qualified Immunity law which protects officers from being successfully sued for carrying out their duties in good faith.

“With Qualified Immunity, the way that it’s been operating and its inability to hold those bad actors accountable through the law, what we’re saying is consider ending that,” said Gaidoo, who recognized the overwhelming percentage of IMPD officers who carry out their duties an ethical and legal manner. “What we want, though, is not something that has so many loopholes in it or that sets the standard so high in order to go after the bad actors that its essentially seen as sort of carte blanche and time and time again the community is let down and they feel like an injustice has been done.

“We don’t want the community to feel like they’re in danger, we want the community to have a great relationship with the police and we want the police also to be safe and we want them to have a great relationship with the communities they are policing.”

GIPC Board Chair Mary Chandler issued the following statement regarding the reform study:

GIPC views the Report as a starting point to the essential conversations about policing in Indianapolis. In addition to GIPC, other organizations and coalitions will take the recommendations forward. For example, the Indiana Business and Community Partnership for Racial Equity is a coalition of businesses, such as Cummins, Salesforce, Eli Lilly and AT&T, and community organizations such as Black Expo, the NAACP, and the ACLU of Indiana, working with the Indiana General Assembly and local government to advance policy recommendations around police reform. GIPC hopes that coalitions like this, as well as individuals, governments and organizations, will access the research and recommendations of the GIPC Report to support their work and the progress we seek in Indianapolis. GIPC Board Chair Mary Chandler

A spokesman for Mayor Joe Hogsett issued the following statement:

For more than six decades, the Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee has served as a convener for a diverse and bipartisan alliance of civic leaders from across the public and private sectors. Through that approach, GIPC has led numerous critical conversations in our community, shaping policy and driving change. That’s why the work of GIPC Board Chair Mary Chandler and the Structural Reform team has been so critical over the past year – and why these recommendations will help continue the city’s work to enhance transparency and community responsiveness within IMPD. “That includes civilian appointments to the General Orders board and a new Use of Force board; body-worn cameras for all patrol officers; a new use of force policy; and consultation with national experts to re-imagine the look and practices of public safety in Indianapolis. Mayor Hogsett is committed to equity, inclusion, and justice as we continue this crucial conversation around community-based policing. Spokesman for Mayor Joe Hogsett