Police recover arsenal after domestic dispute leads to high-speed chase in Warrick County

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A Boonville man is facing several felony charges after leading police on a high-speed chase on Friday.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began when they received a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance at a home on Seiler Road. The caller reported that his son, Shawn Miller, 30, had been in a verbal and physical altercation with both him and his wife.

Shawn’s mother told police that he grabbed her by the throat after she told him he needed to move out of the house. Police say that after he let her go, Shawn locked himself in the bedroom and his father began yelling at him through the door. His father said that when he was finally able to enter the room, he saw Shawn pacing and holding a pistol. The couple decided to leave the home and meet with police in a nearby church parking lot.

While the couple was talking with police, they saw Shawn Miller drive by, and officers in four fully marked police vehicles began pursuing him. Police say Shawn refused to pull over and began reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour while ignoring all traffic signs and stop light intersections.

According to the probable cause affidavit, when he saw a sheriff’s deputy deploying stop sticks in his path, he drove straight at the officer. The deputy managed to get out of the vehicle’s path and Shawn struck the stop sticks with his left front tire.

He continued leading the police on a chase for 30 minutes until he failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection of South Weinbach Avenue and Waterworks Road and his pickup truck hit the eastside ditch line head on and the right rear fender struck a vehicle at the intersection. Three occupants in the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries by EMS at the scene.

Miller was ordered out of the vehicle and arrested. Officers found a fully loaded semi-automatic .45 caliber handgun on the seat. A second loaded handgun, a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic 9 mm, was found in the center console. Two additional fully loaded handguns were also located in the truck. Police also found boxes of ammo, pill bottles, hypodermic needles and vials containing various testosterone related substances.

Miller is charged with the following:

Intimidation, a Level 5 felony

Strangulation, a Level 5 felony

Criminal Recklessness, a Level 6 felony (two counts)

Pointing a Firearm, a Level 6 felony

Battery, a Level 6 felony

Resisting Law Enforcement, a Level 6 felony

Possession of a Syringe, a Level 6 felony

Possession of an Unregistered Silencer, federal offense (four counts)

Reckless Driving Causing Injury, a Class A misdemeanor

Carrying a Handgun Without a License, a Class A misdemeanor









Miller is being held at the Warrick County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.