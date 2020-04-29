Police: Reckless driving leads to deadly motorcycle crash in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities say reckless driving led to the death of a motorcyclist and his passenger being airlifted to the hospital after they crashed in Vigo County.

At around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Indiana State Police say a trooper sitting at the entrance of the Vigo County Fairgrounds noticed a motorcycle traveling southbound on US 41 at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren on his fully marked vehicle and pursued the motorcycle with the intention of conducting a traffic stop. However, the motorcycle continued traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic, according to ISP.

Due to the high rate of speed, state police say the trooper stopped pursuing the motorcycle near 56th Drive.

ISP says the motorcycle continued driving recklessly and eventually struck a fully marked Vigo County Sheriff’s Department vehicle in the rear.

Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were thrown from the motorcycle upon impact.

The driver, 27-year-old Jack D. Beegle, of Terre Haute, was taken to Regional Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The passenger, 28-year-old Brittany Marie Rose Waggoner, of Terre Haute, was also taken to Regional Hospital and was later airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

The Vigo County Deputy involved in the crash was taken to Regional Hospital for a medical check and has been released.